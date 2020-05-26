Political parties in Western Cape echo president’s call for vigilance amid pandemic

Cape Town - Political leaders in the Western Cape have latched on to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advice to South Africans to be vigilant and each play a role to keep Covid-19 at bay. This comes as the province recorded 18 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 318. Over a 24-hour period the number of cases in the province went up by 1009, taking the total from Sunday’s 13969 to 14978. Recoveries were also up by 271, bringing the total to 7221. 124 079 tests have been completed in the Western Cape, representing a 400% increase in the number of tests conducted in the province since April 25. Premier Alan Winde said: “We are working around the clock to make sure we can provide care to every person who needs it. But we simply cannot do it alone. We need every single person to help us slow the spread, and in doing so, to save lives.

“Every single one of us has a role to play in doing this. When you keep yourself safe - by wearing a cloth mask when in public, by keeping your distance, by following the golden rules of hygiene and by staying home as much as possible - you keep your loved ones safe, too. I know that if we all work together in this way, with this common goal, we can get through this difficult time for our province and country. The responsibility on all of us has never been greater,” said Winde.

Shadow MEC Rachel Windvogel said: “The ANC calls on all people not to relax their vigilance and routine to reduce the spread of the killer virus. All must continue to regularly wash hands or sanitise, use protective gear like masks, and cough into the elbow.

“It is more crucial now to slow down the contamination rate and take more precautions to limit the disease. All must do it, not just to prevent getting ill, but to avoid getting people at risk,” said Windvogel.

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron said: “We can only fight this virus with non-pharmaceutical interventions, and no government can fight this virus without our strict individual adherence to the guidelines - which includes social distancing, wearing of masks and washing our hands. It is literally in our hands.”

The provincial Health Department’s tips to citizens included asking them to stay at home as much as possible. If you are sick, stay home and first call the hotline for advice. If you are battling to breathe, seek urgent health care. Keep your distance from others - at least 1.5m away. It is completely respectful and polite to tell someone to keep their distance if they are standing too close to you.

