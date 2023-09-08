Popular cousins killed in ambush while driving in Hanover Park

Cape Town - Family of two slain cousins who were popular in the Muslim community said they didn’t know about their murders. They said they found out three hours after the shooting that left Haafith Umar Majiet, 25, and Haafith Tawfeeq Cummings, 23, dead on Wednesday afternoon in Hanover Park.

Initial reports suggested that the two were attacked during an attempted hijacking, but Majiet’s aunt Zoda Nordien said they don’t know of that. “We don’t know anything, we heard it could have been an attempted hijacking but we don’t know what actually happened. “We don’t know the suspect, when we got to the scene the bodies were already taken away,” she said.

“We saw there was a shooting on the crime groups, no one knew it was them. When we saw on the (WhatsApp) groups, we didn’t think it was them who were shot. “We only confirmed around 6pm and by the time we got to the scene, the bodies had been taken to the mortuary.” Umar Majiet was gunned down in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied

Tauwfeeq Cummings was killed in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied She told the Cape Argus that Cummings was driving the car and Majiet was the passenger. The pair were at the corner of Greenturf and Lonedown roads when they were ambushed by an unknown assailant. The driver of the silver-grey Nissan Micra lost control and crashed into a fence.

Nordien said the cousins had finished a study of the Qur’an. “Umar finished last year, they were both haafiths. Umar lived with his in-laws in Newfields but his parents are in Parow, and Tauwfeeq was from Ottery. They were both married. “Umar had two children with one on the way and Tauwfeeq was married with one child.”

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) released a statement about their loss. “It saddened us deeply to have learnt of the tragic demise of Häfith Umar and Häfith Taufeeq earlier this evening. It is never easy to lose a loved one and especially these two young brothers who dedicated their youth to memorising of the Qur’an. “On behalf of the presidency, the Imarah, the Exco and the General Majlis of the MJC (SA), we wish to express our condolences to the families of both Huffäth. May Allah grant them both Jannatul Firdaus, Amin.

“It is heart-warming to know that their status is elevated by Allah by virtue of them having memorised the Qur’an. To our beloved and honourable Sheikh Nabeel Majiet, a true servant of the Ummah, we wish to extend our hands in assisting in whatever way we can and our hearts to you and your entire family.” The janazah (funeral) for the cousins will be held this afternoon in Parow. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Philippi detectives are investigating the motive for the attack.