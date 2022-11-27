Port Alfred woman dies after dog attack leaves her lying untreated at the side of the road

Cape Town - Police in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape are appealing to the community to share information about a dog attack that could assist them in their investigation. This after yet another person succumbed to their injuries following a dog attack in the Eastern Cape community. The person – identified as a 37-year-old woman – was said to have been on a walk when the attack occurred.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said investigating officers believe the attack took place at about 7.45am, as the woman was walking down Alfred Road. Naidu said: “Two men who witnessed the attack ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident. The security official contacted the police, but when police arrived the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road. “She had sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found, and the victim died before receiving any medical attention,” Naidu said.

Police have since registered an inquest docket for investigation. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Naidu said unfortunately after reporting the incident the two men who informed security about the incident also left the scene and could not be located afterwards. Naidu said police are urging local residents to please contact police with any information that could assist police in tracing the two witnesses, the dogs and the dog owner.

“The number and breed of the dogs are unknown at this stage and police believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation,” Naidu said. Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, as well as the two males, is asked to contact Yogan Reddy at SAPS Port Alfred on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794 or the nearest police station. Cape Argus