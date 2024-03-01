Port of Cape Town to get a facelift

Cape Town - The Port of Cape Town (PoCT), along with Mossel Bay and Saldanha, were set to get a facelift as Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) planned to improve infrastructure supporting the region’s booming shipping demand. The PoCT recently faced a string of challenges that caused delays in the logistic sector, with companies, particularly in the fruit industry, complaining that delays were affecting businesses.

TNPA said the projects in the pipeline included Phase 2B of the Cape Town Container Terminal expansion. As part of the project, TNPA was finalising a detailed design of the rail infrastructure upgrade—a key deliverable to enable the construction phase. “The design work will be completed by December 2024.

“The project scope also includes container stack upgrades as well as a truck staging area and automation. “The expansion will see a capacity increase from one million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) to 1.4 million TEU, with an investment value of approximately R1.775 billion. Project commencement is planned for September 2025,” said TNPA. TNPA was also reviewing and finalising precinct plans for the Culemborg

Intermodal Logistics Precinct Development in the PoCT, that will be followed by a request for proposals during the 2024/25 financial year. It said the project would culminate in the development of land parcels near the port to create additional backof-port capacity. Key projects at the Port of Saldanha included the extension of the multi-purpose terminal and the development of berth 205 to cater for rig repairs. The new berth would also provide additional capacity for break-bulk operations. “The execution of these projects is not only a demonstration of our commitment to investing in the creation of additional port capacity but also critical for the Ports Authority to respond to the need to improve the operational performance of the South African ports,” said acting TNPA managing executive for the Western Region, Vernal Jones.