Portland Primary School to receive temporary classrooms at the end of September

Cape Town - Parents of learners attending Portland Primary School in Mitchells Plain will have to wait a further two months, for temporary mobile classrooms to be fitted. Parents were informed about the projected timeline for the completion of the classrooms as per the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

The timeline shows the handover of the 12 classrooms on September 30. Weather delays during civil works, community disruption, and issuing of Department of Labour permit may negatively impact the process, the school said. A rotational timetable has been implemented. This week, Grades 4 to 7 will attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Grade R to Grade 3 learners on Tuesday and Thursday.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “That is the current plan. It must be noted, and as communicated to the principal, that this is subject to possible delays, such as bad weather or labour disruption.” Last month, several parents protested outside the school to demand answers from the WCED and the school about the dilapidated building. They cited an unsafe environment for learning to take place.

The parent of a Grade 4 learner, Leeann Maritz said: “At the moment, I’m one of the lucky ones who is working from home. But it is a bit of a struggle because I won’t be able to sit with homework to guide her. But at the moment we’re good.” Woodlands] resident and parent to Grade 4 and 6 learners, Naomi Fortuin, said the matter should have been brought to the attention of parents much sooner, not when the term had started. “This has been so inconvenient for my family, as my boys now have to attend alternate days and get work packs for the days they don’t attend school. As per the news letter received, the temporary classrooms will be completed by the end of September, which is by the end of the term.”