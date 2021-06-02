Postponed Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade cancelled amid third wave concerns

Cape Town - The Covid-19 pandemic has for a second year running, disrupted a treasured city tradition, with the cancellation of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade that was planned for June 16.

Due to heightened fears around the third wave, the annual minstrel street parade, drawing thousands of supporters, local and international, will be called off.

Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino said the cancellation comes following an initial postponement from January 2 to June 16.

“This is based on our view at that time that we may be in a different cycle of the pandemic. Due to the third wave, we’ve had to revisit our decision and the board of the KKKA unanimously decided to cancel the event,” said Gambino.

He said the foremost priority of the association is to avoid hosting potential super-spreader events. Gambino strongly urged its members and supporters to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical prevention measures such as mask-wearing, hand sanitising and physical-distancing.

“Also, the directors of the KKKA who are over 60 have received their vaccinations and we want to encourage everyone to vaccinate. Hopefully it will result in us beating this pandemic and returning to a situation where we can celebrate our culture in the traditional way again,” said Gambino.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said decisions on the cancellation or postponement of events are not made by the City, but are the responsibility of the event organiser.

“The City provides logistical support in the form of funding or services and permitting. It’s important to note that to date, the City’s Event Permitting Office has not yet received a permit application for a Tweede Nuwe Jaar event,” said Smith.

