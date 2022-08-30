Prasa, Saps called in after work on Central Line allegedly threatened by extortionists

McKenzie said he had been notified that workers who were rebuilding damaged infrastructure on the Central Line were allegedly threatened by extortionists who violently insisted they stop working in the area and vacate the train line.

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie says he has called for an urgent meeting with police and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after gangsters allegedly tried to stop work on Prasa’s Central Line corridor.

“Workers were threatened and intimidated and had to clear the site to avoid any problems. I immediately summoned Prasa, the Saps and Transnet to a meeting at 8am on Tuesday at my office to discuss the lack of security or inability of security to deal with the situation.

“We will not tolerate extortion on this project nor will we allow the project to be halted. The resumption of the Central Line corridor has not only been beneficial for the employment of our people, but the full functioning of the Central Line will bring relief to those who need it most.

“I have faith that the Bishop Lavis police will deal with this criminality. However, I’m appealing to the community at large to come forward with information to assist in ensuring that those responsible are arrested. So that together we can get this corridor up and running again,” Mckenzie said.