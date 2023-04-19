Prepare the blankets as two cold fronts head for Cape Town this weekend

Cape Town - Get those blankets and hot water bottles ready, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that it was going to be wet and rainy tomorrow and over the weekend. A cold front is expected to make landfall over Cape Town early on Thursday morning with 80% of rain and showers.

The cold front is expected to add more pressure to Eskom’s grid as the electricity demand increases with colder weather, and the country already suffering an onslaught of high stages of load shedding over the past two weeks. Saws senior forecaster Henning Grobler said: “Cool air behind the cold front will cool down our maximum temperatures into the mid and high teens. “This cold front (will) move eastwards over the province where rain and showers (30%) are expected to spread over the central interior and along the south coast by tomorrow afternoon.”

The weather office has also issued a level 2 warning for wind and waves that will lead to difficulty in navigation expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday. Saws added that extremely high fire danger conditions were expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape. By Friday morning, Grobler said the cold front would move very quickly out of region with no more rain and showers expected. This would bring a day of relief from the wet weather before another cold front was expected to land late on Saturday evening with more rain and showers over the south-western Cape extending over the western interior and south coast.