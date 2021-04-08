President of Cape taxi association Victor Wiwi shot dead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police are investigating a double murder and an attempted murder case after two men, one of whom was the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), were shot dead and another man was injured on Wednesday night. SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said according to reports metro police came across a vehicle standing next to the road at the Borcherds Quarry offramp near Nyanga. They found the body of a 48-year-old man inside the silver Toyota Fortuner and a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured. Another 57-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The man who died in hospital has been identified as Cata president Victor Wiwi. Van Wyk said police detectives are pursuing the suspects involved in the incident.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the incident happened about two hours after Wiwi called and briefed him about a meeting he attended with the Laingsburg Municipality yesterday.

"I call on Cata leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to do their work. We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province," said Madikizela.

He said he would also visit the family of Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give his personal condolences, and called on the police to prioritize the case.

Anyone with more information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Sipho Mbityana on 071 783 3938 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Cape Argus