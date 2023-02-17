President Ramaphosa claims Cape teeming with call centres thanks to the government’s efforts

Cape Town - The Western Cape is teeming with call centres which are doling out jobs due to ground work laid by the government to attract investment, President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs as he closed the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate. He was responding, through a 10-page speech, to scathing reviews from opposition parties in a two-day debate of his address.

The Sona was criticised by opposition MPs for lacking a clear vision on stifling unyielding increases in the unemployment and crime rates, how to resolve the energy question, problems plaguing the transport sector, poverty, among other crises. Ramaphosa batted away some criticisms, welcomed others and suggestions. He said some opposition MPs cast themselves as “merchants of despair” and would rather depict SA as being “in chaos”. He said priorities for this year were to resolve the electricity crisis, reduce unemployment and root out corruption and crime.

“The Western Cape is teeming with call centres that are being set up here. Whether you like it or not, that is the work of government,” Ramaphosa said. He said although the government had given 11 million people access to grants, he was aware that this was not enough to address the unemployment question. He said that’s why the government has had an “unprecedented expansion” of “successful” employment programmes to mitigate unemployment when the economy hasn’t been creating enough jobs.

On the newly-announced vacancy for an electricity minister, he said SA “must shift gear” in its energy crisis, which demands a co-ordinated response. “That is the reason why I am appointing a special minister in the Presidency and the reason why a national state of disaster has been declared. The electricity crisis needs the special attention of a political head, who will not be distracted by different responsibilities.” He expects Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech to announce the roll-out of rooftop solar panels by businesses and households, as well as deteriorating infrastructure.