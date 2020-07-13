President Ramaphosa's 'immediate effect' alcohol ban puts SA Twitter in a spin

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that alcohol would be banned again, but this time with 'immediate effect' had SA Twitter in a spin.

Ramaphosa announced that Cabinet had decided to ban the sale of alcohol with "immediate effect", and instituted a curfew will also between 9 pm and 4 am, which will begin on Monday, 13 July. He said that only those who would be working during that time will be allowed to be out of their homes. The president explained that the pressure on the country’s healthcare system was too high and these extreme measures were needed to ensure that the country’s hospitals deal only with coronavirus cases and not alcohol-related trauma incidents. Phumzile van Damme, a Democratic Alliance MP and the official opposition's spokesperson on communication policy, took issue with the president's use of "immediate effect". "The is no 'immediate effect' unless there are regulations that make it 'immediate effect'. The President does not rule by diktat (sic). This is a democracy guided by the rule of law. Until the regulations are published, there is no ban. This matters.

"On principle (a concept I know will be lost to some here) - I hope retailers will take a stand. Government does not get to go on TV, make announcements and it is so. It really does not work like that. Draft the regulations, publish them. Then, and only then, is it 'law'."

ON PRINCIPLE (a concept I know will be lost to some here) - I hope retailers will take a stand. Government does not get to go on TV, make announcements and it is so. It really does not work like that. Draft the regulations, publish them. Then, and only then, is it "law." — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 12, 2020

It's about the principle, the President cannot simply announce: "immediate effect." He should have said: "regulations banning the sale of alcohol will be published x" Not that he is making an announcement now, and therefore as he makes it is in effect. https://t.co/YTB8mLirfC — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 12, 2020

You have no idea what it is you're going about. If you did, you wouldn't have applied for NYDA. There've been so many decisions announced without regulations. It does not work like that. Regulations first. Ramaphosa hasn't just taken over the country by coup & can make laws on TV https://t.co/roecBKjoXj — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 12, 2020

Professor Pierre de Vos, a constitutional law expert at the University of Cape Town, also weighed in on Twitter stating: "Prohibition on sale of alcohol can only take effect with promulgation of regulations. So regulations must be promulgated tonight to take immediate effect."

However, roughly an hour or so after Ramaphosa's address the regulations were gazetted by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Dlamini Zuma, along with ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will have a briefing at 11am on Monday on the amended regulations.

On social media, many others used the opportunity to weigh in on the immediate ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol.

Did you hear the earthquake. Alcohol is suspended with immediate effect#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/VbRyGVklcj — I'm_Hope (@HopePerfect_) July 12, 2020

Me when #cyrilramaphosa said "No sale of alcohol is allowed with immediate effect". pic.twitter.com/TuOcK2UONK — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 12, 2020

Alcohol suspended with immediate effect? We never saw that one coming. #CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/23YBBi1bhd — The black mermaid. (@paballo_patsa) July 12, 2020

My issue here with the immediate effect thing as a previous retailer, now the stock that we ordered for the week ? How will we pay for that? Our employees on the liquor side their salaries for the month ? I rate they should’ve given a notice of some sorts at least to the industry — Thiago (@juniormlondy1) July 12, 2020

You’re gonna need a plate of comfort food with #ImmediateEffect pic.twitter.com/pkuq1POFa0 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 12, 2020

The ban was foreseen, but that "immediate effect" hits different 💔 #immediateeffect — LadyHe (@LadyHe) July 12, 2020

I just woke up and apparently #cyrilramaphosa just bashed alcohol ban things again? With immediate effect? LoL, so we can’t even go stock tomorrow morning? 😭 — Lightskin Tupac 🔞💯 (@infinite67_) July 12, 2020

How do you close down an entire industry in an ailing economy "with immediate effect"; no notice? What happens to employees in the value chain? What do those business owners do about debts, pending orders, etc? You don't do tht unless cocksure of "winning" in court no matter what — 13 February 2020 (@vngalwana) July 12, 2020

One day you are preparing for work for the next day then boom 💥 With immediate effect 😞 — Tebxa Ngwana ™️ (@picat87) July 12, 2020