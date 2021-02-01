Principals worried about stress and anxiety levels as staff return to school

Cape Town - The return to school of teachers this morning, has been met with mixed emotions. Five teacher unions have conducted a survey which revealed that 54% of principals were concerned about the stress and anxiety levels of staff, and called for a systemic support mechanism across provinces. The unions - the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), South African Teachers Union (Saou), National Teachers Union (Natu) and Professional Educators Union (PEU) last month (January 2020), conducted the survey to assess the school readiness. The unions said the survey was necessary, so that, the essential steps could be taken to support principals for reopening and leading schools in 2021, and strengthen resilience in the system. According to the survey, more than 7 000 responses received were reasonably representative across provinces. Nationally, only 47% of schools were confident that they could comply with Covid-19 protocols when schools reopen.

In the Western Cape, principals reported high levels of readiness with the exception of masks, and sufficient school funds.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said the department was keenly aware of the anxiety and stress that many of their colleagues were experiencing during this challenging time.

Hammond said the WCED cared about its colleagues' health and safety, and, together with Metropolitan Health, they have explored ways on how they could support teachers.

Department of Basic Education (DBE) spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department will work with partners to ensure that, where needed, teachers get the support they need, if they indicate as such within the school.

Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education, chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said this week, the committee will assess school readiness for the 2021 academic year.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the school readiness visit was even more significant this year considering the impact of Covid-19 on the 2020 academic year and the inherent risks it continued to pose going into the 2021 academic year.

"It is essential that through our oversight work we ensure that everything is in place to secure a safe return of learners and teachers to classrooms," she said.

