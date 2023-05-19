Prison warders appear in court for murder of Pollsmoor inmate

Cape Town - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed outside court asking for murder charges against their members to be dropped. Four correctional services officials and their former colleague appeared in court for the killing of an inmate, Luzuko Maseko, who allegedly stabbed a warder.

The incident happened in November 2020 at Medium-B, Pollsmoor and the police opened an inquest docket for investigation. It was later found that the victim had died from injuries he incurred when the officials assaulted him during an altercation. Siyakudumisa Siqola, Xolani Kom, Sithembiso Mpondlwana, Bulelani Kulashe and Thembile Mbutuma made their second appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

The case was postponed to next month for one of the accused to appoint a legal representative and their bail was extended. Local Popcru secretary Xolisa Zakana said: “We went to court to support our members who were arrested for the inmate who succumbed to his injuries in 2020. “It was an inquest and then changed into a murder case.

“The man who was killed was a violent criminal who was in prison for murder, got parole and then landed back in Pollsmoor. Our officials were defending each other when he was assaulted. The others couldn’t stand by and watch. “We also want to expose the bad conditions which we work under because we are severely understaffed and expected to look after violent criminals. For instance, on the day of the incident, there were eight members looking after more than 300 inmates.” Zakana said the accused were busy with an operation when the altercation happened.

"When they were done searching the cells, one of the inmates stabbed an official and when they were trying to solve the problem, that is when the deceased stabbed our member. "After the inquest, two years later, they were charged with the murder." The Popcru leader said there were times when they had to use force to fight back.