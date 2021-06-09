Private Covid-19 vaccination sites coming online at UWC and CPUT

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department has announced what to expect as the province’s vaccine rollout resumes this week in the Northern and Tygerberg sub-districts.

The vaccination programme rollout in the sub-districts will see new private sites coming online at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The private vaccine sites at the UWC and the CPUT will only be open to the institutions’ students, staff and other partners who are 60 years and older.

The health department said that the partnership between Western Cape government and the higher education institutions will boost efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible in the province. It also added that no walk-ins will be allowed at the institutions.

Areas in the Northern and Tygerberg subdistrict includes: Bellville, Bishop Lavis, Belhar, Bothasig, Delft, Durbanville (including neighbouring farming communities), Elsies River, Goodwood, Kraaifontein, Ravensmead, Ruyterwacht, Reed Street, Scottsdene and Symphony Way.

The new sites join existing sites which include:

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Hall

Bothasig CDC

CCT Adriaanse Clinic

CCT Chesnut Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC (old-age home outreaches only)

Kraaifontein (old-age home outreaches only)

Reed Street CDC

Stikland Hospital (in-patients, NGO partners and old-age home outreaches only)

Symphony Way CDC

Elsies River CHC

Bishop Lavis CDC

Ravensmead CDC

The health department added that residents who are eligible for vaccination are urged to register for vaccination and to wait for a second SMS.

“The first SMS will confirm your booking date, booking time and place of vaccination, before visiting a vaccination site. The second SMS will include a unique code which you will need to present at the vaccination site.

“Teams plan very carefully each week and ahead of time to ensure a smooth vaccine programme rollout. While walk-ins are allowed, residents who do not have bookings may wait longer as we will prioritise those with their appointment SMSes,” the department said.

“While we do our best to assist walk-ins with registration, we cannot guarantee that you will get vaccinated if you don’t have an appointment.”

Vaccine sites will as far as possible accommodate walk-ins in the Northern and Tygerberg sub-districts, the department said.

The department said that each vaccine site can only accommodate a limited number of walk-ins which is dependent on vaccine availability.

“Residents who received their first Pfizer vaccination are reminded that the waiting time for their second vaccination is 42 days (6 weeks) in South Africa.

“The second jab will be administered after 6 weeks, and residents will be informed via SMS of their next appointment date and time.

“Residents who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only receive one jab,” they added.

The department also advised that if people have not received their second SMS with their appointment details yet, they can confirm that they are registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) or update their details.

Residents are advised to simply go to https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ and then type in their details and follow instructions.

“If you need further assistance or have concerns around receiving your second SMS, please contact our call centre at 0860 142 142 to receive assistance in your district.”

Residents are urged to assist the elderly with registration for vaccination.

Register for FREE by using the USSD service: dial *134*832# from your phone to start the registration process, OR send the word “REGISTER” to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp OR visit http://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za.

Cape Argus