Private hospitals experiencing increase in demand as Cape climbs to Covid-19 peak

Cape Town - As the province heads to the peak of Covid-19 infections, private hospitals say they are experiencing a significant increase in the demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts confirmed that Mediclinic hospitals across the country had capacity, however he said it was important to note that Covid-19 tends to place increased demand particularly on critical care resources.

“In keeping with trends in national Covid-19 data, cumulative increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions are noted to be higher in Gauteng and Western Cape hospitals, with an expected increased demand then seen in ICU and high care beds in the respective localities. This situation is monitored across all bed types and across all hospitals, to ensure the optimal use of available resources and continuity of patient care,” he said.

Netcare’s hospital division managing director, Jacques du Plessis, who confirmed an increase in the demand for Covid-19 treatment, said the situation remained “extremely” fluid and they expected demand to escalate in the coming weeks.

“We currently have capacity in our hospitals for both Covid-19 and other patients in our critical care units and general wards.