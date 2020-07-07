Private hospitals experiencing increase in demand as Cape climbs to Covid-19 peak
Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts confirmed that Mediclinic hospitals across the country had capacity, however he said it was important to note that Covid-19 tends to place increased demand particularly on critical care resources.
“In keeping with trends in national Covid-19 data, cumulative increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions are noted to be higher in Gauteng and Western Cape hospitals, with an expected increased demand then seen in ICU and high care beds in the respective localities. This situation is monitored across all bed types and across all hospitals, to ensure the optimal use of available resources and continuity of patient care,” he said.
Netcare’s hospital division managing director, Jacques du Plessis, who confirmed an increase in the demand for Covid-19 treatment, said the situation remained “extremely” fluid and they expected demand to escalate in the coming weeks.
“We currently have capacity in our hospitals for both Covid-19 and other patients in our critical care units and general wards.
"Not all patients admitted with Covid-19 or as persons under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19 require care in critical care units (ICUs or high care units), ventilation or oxygen. We are continuously assessing the demand for hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients, PUIs and other patients, to manage resources effectively,” he said.
Du Plessis said they had contingency plans in place so that if one of their hospitals did not have capacity at a given time, patients would be transported to and treated in other hospitals.
Melomed group marketing manager Shameema Adams said the number of Covid-19 cases in the hospital fluctuated weekly as the virus spread, and patients healed and were discharged.@Mtuzeli
Cape Argus