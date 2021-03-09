Probe after man's body found with gunshot wounds in Bonteheuwel dumping site

Cape Town - Police are investigating after the body of a man was found with gunshot wounds in an illegal dumping site in Bonteheuwel, on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of murder had been opened for investigation following the shooting incident which occurred at around 6:30am. “According to reports police attended to the crime near Grass Street where they found a body of a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his face.” “The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are being investigated with no arrests made at this stage,” said Rwexana. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie identified the dead as Abduragman Davids and said the incident appeared to have been gang-related. According to Mckenzie, the shooting occurred at around 6:10am.

“In what would appear to be a gang-related murder, Abduragman Davids, 30 years old, was shot and killed and left in an illegal dumping site in Firethorn Street Bonteheuwel,” said Mckenzie.

“At this point we are encouraging residents who saw the incident or who have any information regarding the shooting to urgently make contact with us through our tip-off service or to contact 021 480 7700 immediately so that we can assist with ensuring that those who are responsible for this can be brought to book.”

This is the first murder in Bonteheuwel for a very long time and your tip-off will greatly assist us in keeping it that way,” said McKenzie.

Cape Argus