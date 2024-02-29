Probe into police behaviour at Newlands cricket ground

Social media posts on the day showed members of the police preventing a peaceful protest calling for justice in Palestine, and allegedly stopping a would-be fan wearing a T-shirt expressing support for Palestinians from entering the stadium.

Cape Town - The Good Party has reacted to a response from Police Minister Bheki Cele concerning the behaviour of SAPS members outside Newlands cricket ground during the South Africa versus India test match last month, saying it welcomed a probe into the officers’ conduct.

Good Party secretary-general and MP, Brett Herron, said he wrote to Cele to ask why police intervened in the protest; what laws they were enforcing; how their actions aligned with the constitutional right to protest; who instructed them to stop the protest; and whether he believed their actions could be termed legitimate police work.

EFF WC condemns the ⁦@SAPoliceService⁩ for manhandling peaceful Pro-Palestine protesters for raising Palestinian flags in a public space outside the Newlands Cricket Stadium.



We also condemn the ⁦@Our_DA⁩ gov for supporting this apartheid mentality#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/x7xnqKzs4v — EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) January 4, 2024

Herron on Wednesday said that in a written reply, Cele said: “An investigation has been initiated and an outcome is pending. The details of the investigation cannot be divulged at this stage as this may compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

Cele’s reply was counter-signed by National Commissioner of Police Fannie Masemola. Herron said he welcomed the investigation.