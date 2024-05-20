Probe underway into the death of 33 people in George building collapse disaster

Cape Town - The investigation into the death of 33 people in the George building disaster is in full swing, with the site now secured for the Department of Employment and Labour. Authorities announced at the weekend that the rescue and recovery operation was concluded, with 33 deaths reported.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile had assigned a team of experienced detectives to conduct the investigation following the registering of an inquest docket. “The search, rescue and recovery operation was completed on site on Friday, May 17. “A total of 62 victims were rescued and/or retrieved during the operation.

“Collaboration with other departments ensured that autopsies were conducted on 33 bodies, of which 29 were positively identified by their loved ones at this stage. “Western Cape police management commended the multidisciplinary team for their efforts during the operation. “He also lauded police members deployed, especially the role of K9 and SAPS search-and-rescue personnel for their contribution to the rescue and recovery efforts.”

Premier Alan Winde said 10 people are still in hospital, and 19 people have either been discharged or received on site medical treatment. “This operation saw a rescue rate of 54.8%, which is truly remarkable when compared with international statistics.” “I must again recognise all the residents of this province who showed immense compassion and support, thank you,” Winde said.