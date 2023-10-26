Progress in infrastructure fixes after Cape flooding, officials address festive season concerns

Cape Town - The estimated cost of damage to the infrastructure, which is sitting at about half a billion rand, could go up. This is according to Premier Alan Winde who said this is due to the analysis on some of the roads and passes.

Winde, along with several members of his cabinet provided an update on the provincial government’s efforts to repair and reopen roads, and other infrastructure, which were severely damaged in the storms and ensuing flooding over the Heritage long weekend. The premier thanked those who have been working tirelessly to repair damaged road infrastructure. Officials stressed that reopening all affected roads remains a top priority of the provincial government. Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers said: “We thank road users for their patience and understanding during this difficult period. The investment in the capacitation of internal resources and districts over the years has proven to be a great investment.

“This allowed us to not only respond promptly but also ensured a financial saving for the department as we minimise the costs of having to go out for tender. “The collaboration between the two spheres of government, civil society organisations, agriculture, and private sector has been pivotal in the response to restoring the damaged infrastructure.” Simmer also said that the last estimated cost is still pegged at a little over half a billion rand, but additional rain over the weekend and further damage have not been factored into the costs.

Winde later added: “That number could go up, but I think we’ve saved a lot of money because of the internal systems that we have in place and our own teams.” The premier added that while many roads were closed because of flood damage, there is still potential risk even when they are opened. “We need to say to everyone using these roads, please do so carefully. We might have got it open for you but there might not be sufficient barrier on one side, and there might not be stabilisation on another side and rock might move. You need to be vigilant and careful.”

With the festive season looming, officials addressed concerns head on that the increase in vehicle traffic could impact the gains made in repairing and fixing the damage to infrastructure. “We are geared fully knowing that there will be an increase in the number of road users across the provincial road network. Hence we are scheduled to open up these roads so they can carry the additional vehicles that will be on our road,” Simmers said. “There will be caution, Road users should adhere to the rules of the road. When we ask you to drive a bit slower, to do that. When we do it, it is for very specific reasons.”

Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell the main concentration will be on the water quality, which has been affected by the infrastructure damage. “Last December was a difficult December for us because of load shedding, if there is load shedding then the water pumps won’t work. The sewage came to a standstill, and we had a very long December and January to keep the system running.” Bredell commended the support of the provincial government for making R89m available last years for buying pumps, and to help the smaller and coastal municipalities to keep the system running.

“We do have that infrastructure and we have invested in that, and obviously we will keep a close eye to see that we get services to our coastal towns.” Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said they are ready and eager to welcome visitors to the province during the festive season. “Our operations will be ready. We have seen over the last few weeks how our traffic officers have worked extremely hard during the storms.