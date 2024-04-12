Proposed plans for Strandfontein’s development welcomed

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein residents have welcomed the environmental impact of the proposed Strandfontein coastal node development. However, they do have concerns over the access and space of the development.

A member of the Mitchells Plain Fishing Forum, Marion Misrole, said the Strandfontein coastal node development is an excellent idea as it is the only coastal line that isn’t developed compared to Muizenberg, Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek. “I would like to see a launching slip for the fishermen to go out to see, especially our Mitchells Plain. “How is the city going to deal with the congestion on the road (Baden Powell Drive)? That road is congested all the time. What kind of housing is it going to be?” she said.

Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents’ Association representative on the ward committee, Nigel Britz, said the City has ideas and comments from the community. “Let them publish those first and solicit a community response to see if their input is endorsed by the greater community representative organisations,” he said. The City first called on residents to comment on its proposal to develop the neglected and underused Strandfontein coastal resort area into a mixed-use urban node development in November 2022.

The proposed development, which is approximately 26 hectares, is located on the False Bay coastline at the southern end of Strandfontein Road, north of the tidal pool and pavilion, and east of Fisherman’s Lane. Ward 79 councillor Daniel Christians, said given the strategic location and site size, to the South of Baden Powell, a case needs to be made for the potential development of these sites which must address a number of urban/economic shortcomings of residents of the Metro south-east area. Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen, said he wants to see this project succeed and implement for the coastal communities such as Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and the rest of Cape Town.