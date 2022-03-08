Prosecution says illegal abalone trade part of the reason for violent clashes in Gansbaai

Cape Town - Alleged gang member Redowaan de Bruyn has appeared in the Western Cape High Court on multiple counts of murder. De Bruyn, 38, was alleged to have participated in a pattern of criminal gang activity in Gansbaai from July 13 to July 23, 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

The State said “the violent clashes between members of these gangs are motivated by a desire to control the illegal abalone trade in the area”. De Bruyn has been charged with 10 counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, aiding and abetting criminal gang activity and for involvement in gangsterism. It is alleged that he killed Ashwan Griffiths, Attie King and Ruben Claasen, a minor, in a shooting incident on July 13, 2019 in Blompark.

Griffiths and King and another man were driving through the area in a car which they later parked in Dahlia Street, when they were attacked by armed men. The State alleged De Bruyn was one of the attackers. Ruben had been in the vicinity and was shot; he later died. Griffiths and King survived the incident but later died as a result of their injuries. De Bruyn was arrested on July 23, 2019, when he was found in possession of two firearms. The firearms were later linked to evidence collected at the scene of the murders.

Story continues below Advertisment

State prosecutor advocate Greg Wolmarans on Monday called a police officer as a witness who gave a description of the scene in Blompark. A second witness testified that he knew De Bruyn as a gang member and had seen him in the area on the day of the murder. De Bruyn is represented by advocate Mornay Calitz. [email protected]