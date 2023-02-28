Proteas Women’s cricket team, record breakers and national heroes, honoured in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Momentum Proteas women’s cricket team have been hailed as national heroes and praised for lifting the collective spirits of South Africans in a time of immense darkness and despair. The team made history this weekend as the first South African cricket team to reach World Cup finals, after having beaten England on Friday.

Both the opening match and finals took place at the Newlands Cricket Ground, and matches were held at Boland Park in Paarl. Sunday’s nail-biting ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final saw the Proteas battle it out against Australia for the coveted title, which went to the latter, who won by 19 runs. This is Australia’s 6th T20 World Cup win. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, together with the City, provincial, Cricket SA and Sascoc officials, hosted a congratulatory event for the team at the City Hall in Cape Town on Monday.

Record breakers Shabnim Ismail, the world’s leading wicket taker in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup, and Laura Wolvaardt, who scored the most runs in the tournament, are from Cape Town. “I'm just happy the ladies got a taste of what it feels like to be in the finals, so no doubt that next time we’ll come to a semi and come to final, we’ll definitely win it,” Ismail said. The 34-year old from Cravenby is the current record holder for the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket, at 128 kilometres per hour during the semi-finals.

“It's always nice to have these accolades, but I don't really worry about stats etc. It's always people sending it to me… but (I’m) really chuffed with my performances and happy that I could actually put my team in the winning position.” Wolvaardt, 23, from Blouberg, said: “It's been a very special tournament to be a part of, especially as a local here in Cape Town. To play the final at a sold-out Newlands is something I thought I would never experience. Everything about Sunday was very special. We didn't quite win the final, but I think we did a lot for women’s cricket.” Tazmin Brits took the number-one spot in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, joined by Wolvaardt at number three, and Ismail at number nine.