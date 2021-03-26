Protest demands full reopening of the CCMA

CWAO organiser Edgar Mokgola said the workers demanded the immediate appointment of more full-time commissioners. Cape Town - The Open CCMA Campaign, organised by the Casual Workers Advice Office (CWAO), held a demonstration to demand, among other things, the immediate full reopening of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in different cities, including Cape Town. During their demonstration on Thursday, workers demanded walk-in facilities and part-time commissioners hearing cases, and an increase in the budget of the CCMA to meet its growing case-load. CWAO organiser Edgar Mokgola said the workers demanded the immediate appointment of more full-time commissioners, even if that meant cutting the R4 million annual salary of the CCMA director. He said they wanted a complete ban on part-time commissioners acting for employers during the period of transition towards the employment of more full-time commissioners.

“We also demand the creation of a mechanism allowing workers and communities to report corrupt commissioners, anti-worker commissioners and hold to account disrespectful staff,” said Makgola.

One of their demands was the restructuring of the Department of Employment and Labour with an increased budget and inspectorate to assume enforcement functions that are currently and “inappropriately” entrusted to the CCMA.

They want the dismissal of staff responsible for corruption in the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund, and the weeding out of staff who were “nothing more than outriders” for employer interests, including directors and chief directors.

Campaign spokesperson Harry May, who works for the Surplus People Project, said it had been brought to the attention of the manager in Cape Town that an internet café next door the CCMA offices allegedly sold forms belonging to the CCMA at R5.

“He said he was unaware of this, despite the fact that his office is not providing any forms to clients. He committed to taking up this issue. In addition, he indicated that the local offices get their instructions from the national offices,” said May.

May said they also indicated that section 23.1 of the Constitution was being violated the longer the doors of the CCMA remained closed for walk-ins.

He said their two-hour protest was successful, because they managed to engage with the public and the management around issues at the CCMA, in particular the impact of the closure of CCMA.

CCMA director Cameron Morajane said the commission published an advisory on Tuesday pertaining to the engagements currently being held and those still to be held with stakeholders.

According to the advisory, the CCMA recognised that the successful operation of the CCMA depended on effective partnerships with all roleplayers in the labour market.

