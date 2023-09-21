Protesters torch another building in Swellendam during service delivery protest

Cape Town - Another municipal building was torched during a service delivery protest in Swellendam. The demonstration was a follow-up of a peaceful march on August 30. Residents of Railton and Matjoks had been protesting for the reinstatement of the indigent subsidy, while the municipal government is asking them to reapply. They also complained about water and sanitation, saying many families were forced to share one toilet.

On Tuesday afternoon, mayor Francois du Rand’s office issued a statement via their Facebook page stating they were not in support of the planned shutdown. “First and foremost, we want to state that the Swellendam Municipality does not support the shutdown. Following the triangular meeting this morning, which involved representatives from the municipality, SAPS, and the applicants, Monwabisi Mtyanga (a ward committee member) and ANC councillor Julian Matthysen, it was confirmed that the applicants, acting on behalf of the community, announced a planned shutdown scheduled to commence on Wednesday, at 3am, and was expected to last for 24 hours. “It's essential to note that organisers of gatherings, including community shutdowns, must notify local authorities, such as the local municipality and SAPS, following established protocols.

“In South Africa, community shutdowns, often referred to as protests or strikes, are subject to a set of laws and regulations outlined in the Gatherings Act (Regulation of Gatherings Act No 205 of 1993). These regulations serve as a framework for conducting such gatherings within the boundaries of the law.” A Fire Service and Rescue vehicled torched during the protest in Swellendam yesterday. Picture: Facebook Yesterday morning, the community hall known as the Thusong Centre was set alight during the protest, and the N2 was blocked. Burning down buildings in Swellendam is nothing new. On August 16 the municipal offices were torched, and it will cost the local government R25 million to restore them

Du Rand condemned the violence. “We call upon all community members to reject violence and help restore peace and security in Railton. We understand that there are concerns within the community, and we are committed to addressing these concerns through constructive dialogue and peaceful means,” he said. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell called on law enforcement services to respond decisively to the torching of the Swellendam Thusong Centre and a firefighting vehicle, and to apprehend those behind these actions. “It is impossible to plan and budget for public infrastructure, especially in the current constricted financial environment, on the one hand, only to see the senseless destruction of the very same infrastructure on the other.