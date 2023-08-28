Province receives green groups’ backing on Karpowerships stance and renewable energy future

Cape Town - The province has received backing from green groups for its determination to ensure that future electricity generation for the Western Cape should come from low-carbon, renewable technologies. During a meeting of the provincial executive council, where exploring emergency measures to end the long-running energy crisis was discussed, the Province said renewable energy projects must form an integral part of its future energy mix.

It was also resolved that a 20-year investment into Karpowership technology was not in the best interests of the Western Cape or the country. Karpowership is one of the preferred bidders under the national government’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP). Last month, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) gave the Turkish company another lifeline to proceed with its application to provide power to South Africa.

Karpowership SA termed the decision a boost towards the finalisation of its RMIPPPP projects. It said it would move forward with a public participation process followed by the submission of the final Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Premier Alan Winde said: “I do not believe investing vast resources into one company is appropriate and allowing Karpowership SA to operate in South Africa for such a long time should not be allowed.” Winde said Karpowership should not be given the monopoly.nHe said if powerships were to be included in efforts to resolve the energy crisis, other companies had to be considered, and the time period over which they would be used must be strictly limited to five years. He said other companies would also have to be subjected to clear guidelines.

“This crisis demands urgent interventions which must be considered in a transparent manner. The executive council said not only was renewable energy becoming increasingly cost-effective, but it would also assist greatly in the transition away from fossil fuels. File photo- Premier Alan Winde, and Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “The energy choices we make now will impact the natural environment we hand over to future generations. As a government, we should be careful not to take kneejerk actions.”

Eco-justice non-profit the Green Connection said it felt vindicated in its efforts to demand accountability from the government and Karpowerships following the provincial government’s statement that Karpowerships was “not in the best interests” of South Africa. Green Connection head Liz McDaid said: “South Africans do not have access to the information about the actual costs that will come with Karpowerships. There are still too many questions… The public needs transparency about these projects.” Green Connection head Liz McDaid File photo Last week, the Green Connection submitted a replying affidavit to KarpowershipSA companies and National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) opposing affidavits in the Green Connection’s application to compel the full record of decision.