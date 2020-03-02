Province to investigate City of Cape Town's Dunoon land purchase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is set to investigate an allegation that the value of land bought for housing in Dunoon was “inflated”. Scopa’s probe into how the provincial human settlements department, the City and the Housing Development Agency were involved in the purchase of the land for R64 million will start on April 24, after a complaint from Good MPL Brett Herron. Scopa chairperson Lulama Mvimbi said: “This is one of the first matters we’ve received for investigation. “We have set aside April 24 as the date when we will invite all the parties involved in the matter. “These will include the department of human settlements, the Housing Development Agency, Herron himself, the City of Cape Town, and the valuers who conducted the valuation on the land.”

Herron’s complaint was the main issue discussed at Friday’s meeting of Scopa.

Mvimbi said: “Herron is alleging the valuers inflated the value of the land and then also that there was political interference.”

Herron submitted a dossier of information to Scopa last year, revealing that a piece of land - known as Doornbach - had been purchased by the HDA on behalf of the province for more than twice its market value.

This was despite the fact that the state already owned a 20-hectare piece of land, located at the corner of Potsdam and Blaauwberg Roads, in Killarney, which was larger than the one purchased.

Herron said: “The people of the Western Cape have overspent on the purchase of unsuitable and expensive land when there was well-suited public land in the area of need - vacant, owned by the City and earmarked for housing.

“It’s a scandal and it’s shameful. It must be fruitless and wasteful expenditure, since it was incurred when it wasn’t needed - and only to avoid a politically unpalatable solution that was readily available.

“I am happy to hear that Scopa is now investigating the complaint I lodged with that committee. It has been six months since I wrote to Scopa, and the transaction, the wasteful expenditure, needs to be exposed.

“The collusion between three DA politicians - to avoid using available public land - is an abuse of power and exposes the DA’s commitment to a non-racial future as dishonest,” said Herron.

Mvimbi said: “We would also like to get the view of the Auditor-General on the matter, and so we have invited him too.”

[email protected]