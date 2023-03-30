Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile visits Langa community to hear crime woes

Cape Town - The community of Langa had a one-on-one engagement with provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile, discussing issues related to the spike in crime in the area. The new station commander, Teboho Jacobs, was also formally introduced to the community.

Accompanying Patekile was a delegation that included the provincial Community Police Forum (CPF) board, and Business Against Crime. They shared on what they referred to as a co-creation method to help improve crime statistics. Community members highlighted problems including the attitude of police officers, lack of police visibility, rape and domestic violence. Patekile and the team applauded them, saying the imbizo gave them a better understanding of the problems faced by the community.

“Police officers who are hired to answer 10111 calls need to be sympathetic with victims. It is sad that some people start experiencing police lack of interest via a phone call. “Police officers have this tired face whenever they finally attend a crime scene. As a nation we deserve a service that comes from people who enjoy doing their job,” said a community member. Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile addressing the community of Langa, when SAPS hosted a Crime Imbizo in that area. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) community cheer for their hero cop, Warrant Officer de Goede, who has on several occasions risked his life by stopping taxi violence alone. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said Langa had recently shown an increase in the number of crimes, with murder, sexual offences and gender-based violence cases reaching a peak.

“It is clear that at our homes and in our relationships we are not treating each other well. People continue to die at the hands of their loved ones and people die through gunshot wounds. “It has come to our attention that the police confiscate fewer guns than the actual number of guns being used to commit crime. As a community we need to form an alliance with the SAPS so we can help them fight crime,” Phakade said. Patekile thanked the community for taking the initiative to bring their issues to his attention. He also thanked the new station commander and Langa safety patrol team for a job well done.