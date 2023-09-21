Public can comment on proposal to declare 7 Kramats national heritage sites

Cape Town - The public’s been invited to comment on the proposal to declare seven Kramats in Cape Town national heritage sites. The sanctified and revered shrines of Muslim saints referred to as Mazaars or Kramats, form part of phase two of a serial nomination brought forward by the Cape Mazaar (Kramat) Society and Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants to the SA Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA).

The “Circle of Tombs” consists of over 20 Kramats around the Cape Peninsula and are grave sites of the “Auliya” (Friends of Allah), who were known to have resisted oppression, slavery and colonial rule and contributed to the spread and preservation of Islam in southern Africa. These sacred sites are visited by thousands annually, who are moved by its sanctity and peace, which is intensified through reflection and prayer at the site. Cape Mazaar (Kramat) Society chairperson MS Limbada said the society consulted with SAHRA about a decade ago, to have 24 well-known and often visited Kramats in the Western Cape declared national heritage sites in order to preserve three centuries of history in South Africa.

SAHRA agreed and to easily facilitate the process, the list was divided into three groups. On December 3, 2021, the first group of 10 Kramats in the Circle of Tombs were declared national heritage sites. The second phase consisting of the seven Kramats, now open for public comment, include Sayed Abdul Aziz in Muizenberg; Sayed Jaffer in Oude Kraal; Sheikh Ali Sayed Bassier in Camps Bay; Sayed Abdul Malik in Oranjezicht; Sayed Abdul Haq in Vredehoek; Hazrat Sayed Mehboob Ali Shah in Maitland Cemetery and Sheikh Abdul Kader on Table Mountain. “Personally, the declaration of these sites are to pay respect to the men and women who brought Islam to the Cape and who provided the framework within which we enjoy the freedom to practise Islam so visibly and comfortably in our current context,” said Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants director and heritage practitioner, Quahnita Samie.

“We urge all members of the public to visit SAHRA website and comment and/or lodge their support for the declaration of the sites within the Circle of Tombs – and in doing so be a part of making history and cementing our heritage in the history of this nation.” The commenting period began on August 25 and will conclude on October 25. SAHRA identified the sites as having “qualities so exceptional that they are of special national significance and warrant the declaration as national heritage sites”. SAHRA senior manager: heritage conservation management Ben Mwasinga said once a site was declared a national heritage site, it fell under the protection of the National Heritage Resources Act.