Following the news that Mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA membership has ceased, many couldn't hold back their reactions on the matter.

Cape Town -

Natasha Mazzone, deputy federal chairperson of the federal council, said De Lille’s membership has ceased because of the controversy surrounding her.

The main reason for the steps comes after her interview on Radio 702/567 with Eusebius McKaiser last month, where she allegedly said that she will resign.

Following the news of the Mayor's ousting, many couldn't hold back their reactions on the matter:





We saw it coming. What was left was about when and how. It is now done. “White priviledge” does not play. It will deal with you ruthlessly with no mercy. It will even portray you the black person, as you being the one who has a problem and are causing problems. — humphrey mogashoa (@HMogashoa) May 8, 2018





Ian Neilson, as deputy mayor of the city, admitted just a few months ago that he has no idea about what's going on with the water crisis Cape Town, and now he is now mayor of the city lol #DeLille — dane (@Skyman_12) May 8, 2018





What Patricia De Lille is going through is what most black women face when dealing with Corp SA. When they can no longer control or use you for their own gains, they paint you as aggressive and dissentient. — Zamo (@lunakabobby) May 8, 2018





Auny Pat must not even take anyone to court go home you have enough money and live life. #DeLille pic.twitter.com/0bF8I8uaJX — #RegisterToVoteBLF2019 (@Phumzile_Jack) May 8, 2018





#DeLille so @Our_DA saw an opportunity after a radio interview to oust AuntyP because they had nothing justifiable against her. DA leader Mmusi Maimane didn't even have the testicular fortitude to stop the racists. #PatriciaDeLille — TrueMajola (@Ulibhongo_Jola) May 8, 2018





A whole party leader is not present for such a major announcement pic.twitter.com/6sGBnMpe3s — S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) May 8, 2018





So does this mean that #DeLille is going to start her own party again? We will need new leadership anyway, because I doubt the WC will vote DA in the next election. — Naldo (@Smart_Ninja91) May 8, 2018





Blacks folks in the DA please take note.you are next #DeLille — Fumanekile (@hmpotulo) May 8, 2018





The DA is busy in a corner mutilating itself. Unprovoked. -Dr Somadoda Fikeni #DeLille — Chris (@PhiriCJ) May 8, 2018





After today's announcement… it's clear that until 26 April 2018, the DA likely did not have an actual case against Patricia de Lille… 👀 https://t.co/xYS528bTJO — Ottilia Anna M🦁 (@MaS1banda) May 8, 2018





Staff Reporter









Cape Argus