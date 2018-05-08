Following the news that Mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA membership has ceased, many couldn't hold back their reactions on the matter.
Cape Town -  Mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA membership has ceased, meaning that she is no longer the mayor of Cape Town.

Natasha Mazzone, deputy federal chairperson of the federal council, said De Lille’s membership has ceased because of the controversy surrounding her.

The main reason for the steps comes after her interview on Radio 702/567 with Eusebius McKaiser last month, where she allegedly said that she will resign.

Staff Reporter


Cape Argus