Public to have their say on the Constitution of the Western Cape First Amendment Bill

Cape Town - People, organisations and stakeholders in the Western Cape have been invited to have their say on the Constitution of the Western Cape First Amendment Bill (B1–2021).

The Western Cape government’s Standing Committee on the Premier and Constitutional Matters has invited stakeholders, interested people and organisations to make submissions on bill.

The purpose of the amendment bill is to amend the Constitution of the Western Cape 1997, so as to align it with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, with regard to the loss of membership of the provincial parliament, the calling and setting of dates for an election of the provincial parliament, the definition of a money bill, provincial intervention in local government, the imposition of surcharges by the provincial parliament and the raising of loans by the Western Cape Government; to repeal the provisions regarding the Commissioner for the Environment; to substitute references to the president of the Constitutional Court; to effect certain incidental text changes; and to provide for matters connected with this.

Stakeholders, interested people and organisations who wish to submit oral submissions can send them as voice notes on WhatsApp to 082 372 7463. Oral submissions must include full contact details, including name and surname, email address and contact number.

Requests to appear before the standing committee for oral submissions must reach the procedural officer before the date of the public hearing. Written comments must reach the standing committee by no later than Monday, May 31.

The public hearings will be conducted as follows:

Tuesday, May 11: 3-5pm, Mossel Bay Town Hall, 101 Marsh Street, Mossel Bay.

Wednesday, May 12: 3-5pm, George High School, 2 Plaatjies Street, George.

Tuesday, May 18: 3.30-6pm, The Dial Rock Hall, Albatross Street, Saldanha.

Wednesday, May 25: 3.30-6pm, Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town.

For enquiries contact Waseemah Kamish-Achmat, email: [email protected]

Click here to download a copy of the Constitution of the Western Cape First Amendment Bill [B1–2021].

