Pupils anxious about SA university applications amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Pupils looking to get into top universities, both locally and overseas, are worried about the impact the lockdown will have on their applications. Rebecca Pretorius, country manager for Crimson Education, a university admissions support consultancy, said the concern was the phased reopening of schools across the country, starting with grades 7 and 12. The company helps students apply to universities in the US, UK, Europe and China. Pretorius said strict social distancing measures would prevent most sporting and cultural extracurricular activities from taking place, and some parents may decide to keep their children at home altogether. “Students who have set their sights on top universities, both locally and overseas, must demonstrate innovation in order to stand out and build impressive application portfolios,” Pretorius said. She said universities were looking for well-rounded candidates who could successfully manage both academic and environmental pressures.

“This crisis gives students an opportunity to show universities how they handle difficult situations - the ability to react smartly, efficiently and empathetically is evidence of what they can bring to a campus and their future careers.”

Stellenbosch University (SU) spokesperson Martin Viljoen said as in the past, SU considered final Grade 11 results or National Senior Certificate to make provisional or final offers.

Viljoen said this year the university would not utilise the National Benchmark Tests (NBT) for selection or placement for the 2021 intake - as a further measure to mitigate Covid-19 and ensure accessibility for all applicants.

He said prospective SU students had until June 30 to get their applications in, “so one will only have a clearer picture then”.

UCT registrar Royston Pillay said given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the testing programme, the NBTs would not be part of the admission criteria next year.

Pillay said that as a result, UCT was considering amendments to the current criteria and expected that to be finalised soon.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the admission criteria at UWC would remain the same. “The university will continue to consider final Grade 12 results for first-time entry students in 2021.”

Abarder said that based on past trends, “we are expecting around 60000 applications across all of our programmes”.

“Last year, the university received 60000 applications overall. We made 9000 offers and eventually registered 4300 first-time entry undergraduate students,” he said.

UCT’s DA Students Organisation (Daso) chairperson Luke Albert said the university’s decision to not have NBTs as a prerequisite was a good decision to accommodate students - something other universities should replicate.

“With all matriculants hopefully back at school by next week, this academic year is still salvageable and will hopefully mitigate any further hampering of the quality of their education.”

