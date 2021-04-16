R10m set aside towards sanitary pads for schoolgirls in the Western Cape

Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has budgeted R10.5 million towards the Sanitary Dignity Project (SDP) for the 2021/22 financial year.

The SDP forms part of the department’s ongoing commitment to promoting the dignity of many female learners, who are unable to afford sanitary pads.

As of the March 31, a total of 554 508 packets of ten sanitary pads were delivered to approximately 90 000 female learners in 220 schools across the Western Cape through the project.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez: “I am pleased that this project will continue this year to support female learners who at times find themselves having to miss school due to a lack of access to the necessary menstrual hygiene products.”

The schools which form part of the Sanitary Dignity Project were nominated by the Western Cape Department of Education based on an analysis of female learner absenteeism from Grades 4 to12.