R15m allocated for security at Cape housing projects under attack by extortionists

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has allocated R15 million in additional funding to enhance security at its housing development projects which have come under attack from extortionists across the city. With 12 City projects under threat, potentially impacting 4 500 beneficiaries and loss amounting to about R1 billion, human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi on Sunday unveiled the City’s six-point action plan to safeguard its housing projects from extortion, criminality and community interference.

Booi’s address follows yet another attack at the Delft mega housing project along Symphony Way where two construction machines and materials were petrol-bombed on Thursday night. The attack also comes just five days after three workers at the site were shot and injured. Booi said housing projects in Philippi, Sir Lowry’s Pass and Mitchells Plain had also come under attack and had led to some being halted.

In Mitchells Plain, the City cancelled two civil contracts worth R140m at the Beacon Valley project. At least 10 people had been killed during attacks on these housing construction sites over the past few months, some of them law enforcement officers, he said. Last year, the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Sir Lowry’s Pass wanted the housing development in the area to be halted until the City addressed the community’s complaints.

Sanco complained, among others, about unfair EPWP rates paid to workers, 10% Targeted Enterprise Contract Participation Goal instead of 30%, and a lack of public participation. Booi said the police were investigating many cases and the City’s internal law enforcement agencies were also enhanced to assist in dealing with acts of criminality. He said there were no facts on whether they were different groupings or a central syndicate. Booi said the extortionists would initially present as project steering committees, business forums and subcontractors. More information would be confirmed by the intelligence gathered by the NPA and the police.

Booi said the Human Settlements Department was not the only one dealing with these extortion incidents. A call to action to communities was also made to support the City. Subcouncil 5 chairperson Stuart Pringle said they were grateful that Booi had indicated that the time frames had not been impacted and that there was a commitment to complete the project within the given parameters.