Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is boosting its CCTV network to the tune of nearly R16 million.





Camera installations in 40 wards will have been completed by the end of the current financial year, the City of Cape Town said in a statement.





"The City of Cape Town’s Strategic Surveillance Unit (SSU) is increasing the funding and footprint of its closed-circuit television network across the metro," the City said.





"Camera installations for the 2017/18 financial year are being finalised. By the end of June 2018, the SSU will have overseen the installation of new CCTV infrastructure in 41 wards through ward allocation funding totalling R6 170 666. This is in addition to R9.5 million made available through the Integrated City Development Grant and the Safety and Security Directorate for installations in Kraaifontein, Wallacedene and Bokmakierie in Athlone.





"This is a marked increase on the previous financial year, when the City spent R11 870 770 on CCTV installations. An amount of R4 786 520 was provided from ward allocation funding for installations in 25 wards. The remainder was allocated for installations in Goodwood, Kewtown, Bridgetown and Gatesville through Integrated City Development Grant funding and amounted to R7 084 250," it said.





"We’ve seen an increase in ward allocation funding for several years now as more councillors recognise the value of CCTV installations to help safeguard the communities they serve," the City's safety chief JP Smith said.





"It is important to acknowledge their contribution to extending our footprint; given the many competing priorities within the Safety and Security Directorate, we would not have been able to fund the CCTV expansion at the same rate without the ward allocations."





All CCTV installation costs vary according to the requirements for the site, especially related to the infrastructure that is available in the area to relay the images to the CCTV control centre. One CCTV site can cost between R250 000 to R350 000.





The new installations have taken the City’s overall CCTV network to a total of 1 544 cameras. These include:

* Freeway Management System: 239

* Integrated Rapid Transit System: 711

* Metro Police Strategic Surveillance Unit: 594





In addition, more than 513 private camera installations have already been registered with the City.





"In the first nine months of the current financial year (July – March), the CCTV system detected 10 646 incidents of which 3 332 were crime-related, resulting in 152 arrests for various offences including robbery, drug possession, smash-and-grab crimes, burglary and more," the City said.





"The CCTV footage is stored in data centres across the city and is available to the South African Police Service should they need it for investigation purposes. In recent months, the City has also started using CCTV cameras in conjunction with its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to help identify suspects in shooting incidents in the areas where the ShotSpotter system is deployed," the City said.





"There is no doubt about the crucial role that CCTV plays in crime prevention and detection, which is why the City continues to invest in the technology," Smith said.





"That said, it is not without challenges. Often, there are simply not enough resources to respond timeously to incidents detected by camera operators, whether by our own staff or the South African Police Service.





"Cable theft is another ongoing concern that has affected our ability to keep all cameras on, all the time. We do however have functionality rates of approximately 90%, which is on par with best practice internationally. We have started experimenting with wireless technology, but the quality is not as good as fibre optic cables, nor is it as reliable.





"We also need the justice system to crack down on cable thieves. Our national policies and related legislation recognise the crippling impact that cable theft has on the economy and communities, but it means little without follow-through by the criminal justice system," he said.





