R53m raised by FoodForward SA in food relief campaign

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - FoodForward SA, the leading food distributor to needy communities, has raised more than R53 million in its Covid-19 appeal campaign. The organisation supplies a number of beneficiaries across the country with food relief items, and officially launched its R50m Covid-19 appeal campaign at the end of March, coinciding with the beginning of the nationwide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The large charity food redistribution organisation revealed it aims to use the funds raised from its campaign to expand its reach into more underprivileged communities in other provinces. Managing director Andy du Plessis said the organisation was grateful for the support it had received. “We are grateful to our individual and corporate donors for helping us achieve this vital milestone, allowing us to progress quickly and to be more agile in response to the growing food security problem in the country.

“With the funds we raised from the campaign we will now be able to expand our operations into provinces in need, such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Northern Cape. Furthermore we can now initiate the second phase of our plan and look into the two-year overview that will work to ensure sustainable growth and our expansion into more vulnerable rural communities across the country.”

Du Plessis added that the 24-month overview plan would allow FoodForward SA to increase its reach to help more than 750000 vulnerable people per day through our network of 1500 beneficiary organisations nationally.

“This scaled support is essential if we are to reach those who are most vulnerable, inclusive of people living in rural communities,” said Du Plessis.