This development will provide 570 housing opportunities, including State-subsided Breaking New Ground (BNG) and GAP housing opportunities. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The installation of civil engineering services for the City of Cape Town’s Maroela South Housing development in Kraaifontein is on track. This development will provide 570 housing opportunities, including State-subsided Breaking New Ground (BNG) and GAP housing opportunities.

On Wednesday, 27 March 2019, Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, visited the Maroela South Housing project in Kraaifontein to check on the civil engineering services that are being installed.

The installation commenced earlier this month.

Approximately R63 million has been set aside for this project, which will consist of 395 State-subsidised BNG houses for qualifying beneficiaries on the City’s Housing Database and 175 GAP houses for people who earn between R3 500 to R22 000 a month.

Beneficiaries of the BNG houses are being selected in accordance with the City’s Housing Allocation Policy and the City’s Housing Database to ensure that housing opportunities are made available in a fair, transparent, systematic, and equitable manner, so that no one jumps the queue.

During the site visit, Booi was accompanied by Subcouncil 2 chairperson and ward councillor Brenda Hansen.

"It is great to see that the installation of the civil engineering services for the Maroela South housing project is progressing because it means that we are one step closer to seeing the plans for this development become a reality for our qualifying beneficiaries.

"As a caring and inclusive City, we are committed to providing service delivery through the provision of housing opportunities to some of our most vulnerable residents. We therefore have been actively engaging with the affected communities to ensure that this project comes to fruition.

"The construction of the houses are expected to commence during next year and I am looking forward to returning to this site in future to celebrate the handover of BNG houses to the qualifying beneficiaries," said Booi.

