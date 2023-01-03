R77-million upgrade to Jip de Jager Drive in Bellville will start this month, says City

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate will commence with the dualling of Jip de Jager Drive in Bellville, to alleviate congestion, later this month. This is a major construction project, planned to take place over a period of 22 months, to increase the road capacity and alleviate traffic congestion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape motorists have been advised to use alternative roads as far as possible, and to anticipate some level of inconvenience. The City said that it has budgeted approximately R77 million for this project to relieve traffic congestion along Jip de Jager Drive (M16), which is a primary arterial route connecting Durbanville, Welgemoed, and Bellville with the N1 freeway. Work is to commence on 9 January 2023 and should be complete by December 2024, if all goes as planned.

The project entails the following: The dualling of Jip de Jager Drive from Kommissaris Street to Van Riebeeckshof Road

The construction of retaining walls for a section adjacent to Kommandeur Street

Upgrade of existing signalised intersections along this stretch of Jip de Jager Drive

Construction of walking and cycling lanes

The extension of a pedestrian culvert at Welgemoed Golf Course Jip de Jager Drive. The yellow line indicates the section of Jip de Jager Drive where the City will be adding additional lanes to increase the capacity of this very important road link between Durbanville, Welgemoed and Bellville, and the N1 freeway. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said: “Jip de Jager Drive is a major arterial route that links the northern suburbs of Durbanville, Welgemoed, and Bellville with the N1 freeway. “Currently, this road is a dual carriageway between the N1 and Kommissaris Street.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, with a growing population and more developments in these areas, there is a dire need to add additional lanes to Jip de Jager Drive up to Riebeeckshof Road to accommodate the increase in traffic,” Quintas said. “This will go a long way in alleviating the traffic congestion in the morning and afternoon peak hour periods in particular. “The contractor will do all it can to limit the impact on road users, however, all road construction projects come with a level of inconvenience and the more important the route, the more severe the impact will be.

Story continues below Advertisement