R82m pumped into Retreat sewer system upgrade to benefit 16 000 Cape households

WHILE the R82 million Retreat sewage pump plant has been operating since June, it was officially launched by City of Cape Town officials on Tuesday. Mayor Dan Plato and Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg attended the event, along with project manager Brian Thomson, who is retiring after 42 years of service.

The plant is part of the City’s water and waste directorate’s plan to invest R426 million into the upgrading of sewage pump stations and related sewerage infrastructure over the next 10 years. The new Retreat pump station boasts state-of-the-art design and equipment that includes a screening mechanism to stop dumped objects and materials from blocking the system and creating sewer overflows or spills. The plant has been operating since June, and during this time there has been a significant reduction in sewer blockages and overflows in the area.

The City of Cape Town said that in a single month, six cubic metres of rags were pulled from the wastewater entering the pump station. In a two month period, 80 tons of sand were removed. “The four-year journey, from planning to completion, was at times beset by vandalism and violence, with two excavators destroyed beyond repair. “Extra measures have been put in place to secure the facility to the highest degree possible, as pump stations have increasingly become targets for theft and vandalism in recent months,” the City said.

This pump station services approximately 16 000 households in Sea Winds, Lavender Hill, Coniston Park, Elfindale, part of Retreat, Zerilda Park and Sand River. Pump stations have a vital role in conveying sewage from households to wastewater treatment works plants for processing. The new pump station is designed to manage an increased capacity of 750 litres of sewage flow per second. Previously the pump station was designed for 620 litres of sewage flow per second.

The old Retreat pump station has been demolished and the new upgraded pump station is now fully operational. The site that accommodated the old pump station is now home to two courts for netball and basketball gifted by the City, in consultation with the ward councillor, for the neighbouring school and community. Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg, with project manager Brian Thomson, who is retiring after 42 years of service, and mayor Dan Plato at the launch of the new R82m Retreat sewage pump station. Picture: Supplied The new pump station features:

A reinforced concrete pump station with a grit chamber, an automated screening facility to remove inappropriate objects, such as rags, that should not be disposed of in the system, and wet well/dry well configuration up to 9.4m below ground level.

Rehabilitated 460m of pipeline of 1m in diameter using the trenchless, Cured-in Place Pipelines (CIPP) technology method, so that excavation was not needed because of the limited space in the existing road reserve to lay a new pipeline.

Rerouting of internal incoming sewer mains into the newly completed pump station.

Rerouting and lining 390m of existing concrete sewer pipeline, which are just over a 1m diameter, with newly manufactured high-density polyethylene plastic (HDPP) lined concrete pipe to protect the concrete from hydrogen sulphide corrosion to extend the pipe’s lifespan.

New mechanical and electrical equipment, including three immersible pumps, two mechanical raking screens, a motor control centre panel, which comprises all the controls and electronics that run the station, and a standby generator.

An odour control unit and fresh air supply.

Security measures such as high security grade electrified fence, pepper gas installation and 24-hour security personnel, to help prevent the site from being targeted for theft/vandalism.

New parking area, site entrance and perimeter fence. “We are very excited to be launching the new Retreat pump station, which will serve approximately 16 000 households. We are also confident that this upgrade will play a contributing role in improving the inland water quality of waterways in this Sand River catchment area, including Zandvlei. “The previous pump station was not able to cope with the increased flow, and the ageing infrastructure resulted in numerous environmental incidents as well as extremely high maintenance costs,” said mayor Dan Plato. “This investment underscores the City’s commitment that the health of our communities and waterways remain a priority for the City. For this reason, we will continue to invest in vital sewer-related infrastructure.

“Over the next decade, the City’s water and waste directorate plans to invest R426 million into the upgrading of sewage pump stations and related sewer infrastructure. “While these investments are vital, it is important for all of us to remember that we collectively need to work together to help address and reduce sewer overflows and blockages, and look after the infrastructure by thinking twice about what you are flushing down your toilets, rinsing down your sinks and disposing of in the sewer network via a manhole for example,” said Plato. Limberg added: “This project has been four years in the making and so today we want to thank all the staff for their dedication in seeing this vital project through from planning on paper to a fully operational facility serving our communities.

“The road has not been easy as this facility was targeted by vandals and machinery set alight, but staff did not lose hope and soldiered on to get the job done with service delivery to our communities as a key priority. “We want to also commend project manager Brian Thomson for his sterling contribution to the people of Retreat and surrounds, as he leaves a great legacy behind when he retires next month,” she said. “We also want to thank our stakeholders, including our residents, ward councillors and sub-council for their support and understanding during this time.