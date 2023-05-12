Cape Town - When pensioner Merlene Malan underwent heart surgery recently, she realised she needed to live closer to Groote Schuur Hospital as she still needed to see doctors regularly and the 18km trip via public transport from Belhar was too stressful.
Yesterday Malan was beaming as she took possession of a brand new rental property in the Maitland Mews social housing project which is only 4.2km away from the hospital.
“Public transport is at my doorstep and will help me commute with ease,” Malan said while speaking to reporters after she moved into her brand new flat at the 204-unit housing project.
Another beneficiary, Nonqaba Bikauri, said she had relocated from Philippi East: “I am very happy to have been accommodated here as it is 10 minutes away from my work.
“I am at peace knowing that I no longer have to live in fear of crime as this facility is highly secured.”
City of Cape Town says its R575m social housing project in Goodwood is progressing well
Cape housing projects for the poor in limbo while thousands wait
Delays in Western Cape housing projects exacerbate rising backlog
Langa residents call on City to demolish ex-hostel building compromising their safety
The R95.9 million project was launched jointly by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Maitland Mews, operated by social housing company Madulammoho, provides social housing rental opportunities to 204 residents and their families and is within 10km of the central business district and connected to the Metro’s transport network.
Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) chairperson Busisiwe Nzo said funding for the project was made available through a consolidated capital grant from the SHRA, loan finance from the National Housing Finance Corporation, equity from Madulammoho and a discounted land price from the City.
Simmers said construction of the project began in November 2021 and was completed in March 2023.
He said 121 of the 204 units were for beneficiaries who earn between R1850 and R6700 a month, while 83 units were for people earning between R6 701 and R22000 a month.
Simmers said the project is part of a bigger precinct development called Maitland Metro which will deliver more than 1 200 new units over the next eight years.
Kubayi said the public could expect to see more such joint projects in the future.
“This year, we'll be launching several projects, especially in our social housing space.”
Kubayi said projects such as Maitland Mews were important as they deliberately redressed the apartheid spatial planning landscape.
Hill-Lewis said: “Very few things have the ability to transform lives the way dignified housing can. To have a place you can call home that is both safe and beautiful, and in the case of Maitland Mews, also well-located and affordable, is something too many South Africans have only dreamt of.
“Our country’s unfair and brutal history made those dreams seem almost unattainable for millions. But as we can see today, that doesn’t have to be the case.”