Cape Town - A rare cannon found under a pavement in Orange Street, Gardens, was "ceremonially" fired on Monday in the Company's Gardens in celebration of its history. The 419-year-old cannon, weighing two tons, was found in 2013 by council workers who were digging for electrical cables.

The Cannon Society of SA identified the artefact as a product of the Finspang foundry in Sweden.

It has been said that the cannon was reused as a bollard at the intersection of Grey’s Pass and Orange Street.

Heritage Western Cape approved the removal of the cannon years ago, and exhibited it outside the visitors’ centre in the Company’s Garden.

The cannon performed the ceremonial firing just before noon as opposed to the usual gun, to play on the public’s thought of time on April Fool’s Day, which was on Monday.

Laura Robinson, chief executive of the Cape Town Heritage Trust, said: “The cannon has such a fascinating history and is rare. It tells us about the history of all the other cannons found in Cape Town.

“It also tells the story of the colonial history of the country and society today. Most importantly, it will serve as a form of education to the public.”

The Dutch East India Company, or the Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie (VOC), established a refreshment station at the Cape of Good Hope in 1652, which served as a point of trade between Europe and the East.

The cannons were used a form of fortification during the colonisation of South Africa by the Dutch and between the trading companies as a tool to defend themselves from European powers.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said: “The cannon will serve as a conversation piece. The feelings will be mixed, but regardless of the negative history associated with it, it should be used as a centre point for Capetonians.

“We should speak about what our heritage is all about and where we come from. We need to protect these items and show them off to the community.”

The cannon will be renamed soon to fit in with the modern times of Cape Town. Information boards will be displayed after approval from the City of Cape Town.

The unveiling of the 17th-18th century Cannon unearthed in Cape Town takes place at the Gardens in Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

