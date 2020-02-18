The Meraki Bay NGO wants to empower the area’s 2000 residents, and started its very first project in Cape Town in November 2018.
The Rastas chose Hangberg because they say it reflects the same problems faced in other disadvantaged communities. The majority of those living there are unemployed and many of the children are not in school.
Rastafarians make up a significant number of the residents of Hangberg.
A community celebration, which is part of the project, is held every Sunday to unite all cultures and educate them about the value of humankind.