Ravensmead man drowns at Cape Town's cruise terminal

Cape Town - A 38-year-old man from Ravensmead in Cape Town died last night after he is believed to have drowned in Table Bay Harbour, at the Cruise Liner Passenger Terminal. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech, the institute's duty crew along with the City's water rescue network were activated after receiving reports of a "drowning in progress" at the terminal at 10pm.

In response, Leech said, the NSRI's rescue swimmers, ER24's ambulance services, Transnet Security, the provincial EMS rescue squad, and EMS ambulance services responded along with the institute's rescue craft "Spirit of Day". "On arrival on the scene rescue swimmers entered the water and recovered a man who was found lifeless and face down in the water and he was attended to by paramedics but sadly he was declared deceased. "It remains unknown what caused the man, believed to be aged 38, from Ravensmead, who was at work at E Berth at the time, to fall into the water," said Leech.