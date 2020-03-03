READ: Rulings in the matter of Communicare versus Cape Argus

Cape Town - On 16 October 2019 our story headlined ‘Pensioners terrified they could land on the street’ reported that Communicare gave its tenants in the Welverdiend residence in Rondebosch notice to vacate the premises and R4 000 each to find alternative accommodation.

Communicare lodged a complaint with the Office of the Ombud that the parts of the article were inaccurate and misleading and that it had not been given the right to reply. The Ombud’s ruling in favour of this newspaper was rejected by Communicare who then appealed.

The Appeals Panel ruled that despite steps taken to verify the authenticity of the tenants’ claims, tangible and irrefutable ‘evidence’ was needed.

Communicare declined the panel’s ruling on the right to reply, saying it was dated and of little value. Communicare suggested a follow up article along with an apology from this newspaper. The Cape Argus on the other hand, offered to publish a correction and an apology as we now do.

The payments referred to were part of a programme offered 18 months earlier to tenants across Communicare's complexes who decided not to renew their leases and relocate voluntarily.