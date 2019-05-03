Reghard Groenewald was convicted of the murder of Hillary van Rooyen. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - By striking accounting tutor Hillary van Rooyen, 52, twice on the head with a heavy object, Reghard Groenewald should have foreseen that it would result in her death. With this, the Western Cape High Court on Thursday found Groenewald, 25, guilty of murder and theft.

He was acquitted of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Van Rooyen’s body was found lying in a pool of blood behind the front door of her home. A post-mortem report found she had died of blunt head injuries. She had sustained a number of injuries on the left eye and an oval dent injury on the forehead, due to direct force.

Van Rooyen sustained severe traumatic brain injuries that led to death in a short period of time.

Groenewald pleaded not guilty. He admitted to having been at Van Rooyen’s home on May 9, 2017, to bid her farewell as he was leaving for Thailand at the end of May 2017 to teach English. She was the mother of his friend, Luke van Rooyen.

He said Van Rooyen attempted to sexually assault him by pushing her bosoms close to his chest and grabbing his buttocks. He said she threatened to tell his friends and people that he had tried to sexually violate her.

In a panic, he said, he hit her with the nearest object, a glass vase.

In his judgment, judge Derek Wille said Groenewald was vague in his evidence. He said he had failed to tell the court as to when, precisely, he felt uncomfortable with the presence of the deceased.

Judge Wille said the State was unable to prove direct intent to establish premeditated murder beyond reasonable doubt.

“However; I’m of the view the accused was possessed with necessary intention to prove dolus eventualis (to foresee death as a result).

“For the accused to have inflicted injuries while the deceased was in a kneeling position, to her head with a hard object, he must have foreseen that his assault would result in her death,” he said.

The pathologist’s report suggested that the object hit Van Rooyen from behind.

The State attempted to oppose Groenewald’s bail extension by calling the investigating officer, Johannes Baart, to testify.

Baart told the court that on the day Groenewald didn’t attend court due to illness, he had, in fact, driven to his grandfather’s farm in Ceres. He was too sick to attend court, but not too sick to drive to Ceres,” he said.

Judge Wille extended Groenewald’s bail with strict conditions. Sentencing will commence on August 6.

