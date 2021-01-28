Removal of sludge at wastewater treatment plant begins

Cape Town - The removal of the sludge at the City’s Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) will finally take place this week after residents in the Table View area were affected by a stench since early January. The City advised that tenders have been granted and contracts concluded for the removal and disposal of sludge from the Wastewater Treatment Works across the city. The City said the appeals process was the reason for the delay of the service. Milnerton Central Residents Association environmental portfolio head Caroline Marx said: “Residents in Milnerton, Table Bay and surrounding areas began complaining about the stench from Potsdam in early January together with complaints of worsening allergies and asthma and feeling nauseated to the point of retching. “Failure to satisfactorily award tenders does not excuse the City from its duty to comply with the water licence which states sludge must be handled in a way as to not cause odour or nuisance.” Marx said if the City knew the tender would not be awarded in time, why was an interim emergency plan not made sooner.

City’s Executive Mayor Dan Plato said: “The City sincerely regrets the discomfort caused to residents as a result of the appeals against the awarding of the contract. I want to apologise to our residents for this discomfort, and assure them that the City has done absolutely everything in its power to move this tender along in the shortest possible time frame.”

He said the City is bound by the provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and the Supply Chain Management Regulations.

“It is a regulatory-heavy environment and the City is compelled to adhere to the national legislation. Appeal processes are provided for and must be followed,” said Plato.

Mayco member for Water and Waste Mayco Xanthea Limberg said: “Once the work commences, residents might experience some foul smells for a few days as the sludge starts being removed. During this time, we ask residents to please bear with us as every effort will be made to clear the backlog as soon as possible, and to ensure the normal daily service resumes.

Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Minister Anton Bredell said: “The City is currently implementing more than 50 interventions in ongoing efforts to improve the water quality and reduce the pollution in the catchment area and the lagoon.

“This includes major infrastructure upgrades that are at various stages in the Diep River catchment.”

He said the largest of these is the R2.2 billion Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Works upgrade which is expected to be complete by August 2025.

