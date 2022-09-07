Residents’ appeal fails as the design of a 21-storey building in Woodstock gets approved

Cape Town - The Woodstock Residents’ Association (WRA) has lost its appeal to have the design of a 21-storey, mixed-use building at 1 Railway Street, on the corner of Albert Road, changed after the City’s Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) approved the proposed application. The association made oral presentations to the MPT yesterday after their appeal against the Heritage Western Cape decision approving the 38m-high building was dismissed.

Story continues below Advertisement

The planned development would consist of 377 apartments, 12 shops, about six workshops, and 70 office spaces, and the association and local organisations were concerned that the development would overshadow and dominate the neighbourhood, as well as damage the heritage character of the area. The reasons for the approval of the proposal – which has been said to be ahead of its time, including in its compatibility with the surrounding built environment – were that it would not materially negatively impact the surrounding area, and would not affect the existing rights of surrounding neighbours. The increased height and floor factor were said to be acceptable given the surrounding building context, and its positive impact on the streetscape and pedestrian environment.

The recommendation to the MPT was, however, opposed by two of the City’s departments. The Urban Design and the Environmental and Heritage departments objected to the height of the building, saying it would harm the significance of the heritage area and place. It recommended a reduction by two storeys. The opposing parties urged that the proposed building would negatively impact the surrounding properties and public realm and impact traffic.

Story continues below Advertisement

The building was said to impact sunlight and cause overshadowing to neighbouring buildings, and that it would set a precedent. In her presentation, WRA committee member Ute Kuhlmann asked that the MPT approve the plans with the condition that the development wouldn’t exceed 30m in height. Kuhlmann said the association was in support of densification, but said that would be achieved at Mixed Use 2 zoning height.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said buildings opposite the planned development at MU2 height would be overpowered by the new development. Kuhlmann said Woodstock was not the CBD and new developments needed to fit into the existing area. WRA supports appropriate densification, which can be achieved with a lower building. “There are no MU3 zoned buildings along Albert Road or in Woodstock that do not have a condition restricting height closer to MU2 height, therefore this development’s height needs to be restricted to 30m or something closer to the existing MU2 zoning.

Story continues below Advertisement