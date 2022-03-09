Restore SA’s recycled shirts donations help learners at Bonnievale Primary School

Cape Town - Restore SA, an NPO from Cape Town, recently funded school shirts for 120 learners at Bonnievale Primary School in the Cape Winelands. The shirts are made from repurposed hotel bed linen, courtesy of donations from Marriott International. The project also includes school shoes donated to the learners at the school.

The NPO seeks to support and uplift children from impoverished communities by providing school uniforms and school shoes. So far, Restore SA has received more than R1 million worth of donations from Marriott International. “It’s great to have a sustainable solution for our hotels’ bed sheets that also enables these children to feel self-confident in their school community,” said Martinette Fortuin, the transformation manager at Marriott. The sheets for shirts project has been at work since 2013.

“For the past nine years, it’s been the mission of Royal Kids to provide for South African children who don’t have the means to purchase schoolrelated items and, with the Marriott International partnership, Restore SA was established in 2019 to support this worthy mission by providing school uniforms to disadvantaged scholars,“Danolene Johanessen, the CEO of Restore SA, said. Restore SA and Marriott International will continue their partnership and they hope their hard work and efforts will help to change the lives of many schoolchildren throughout the country. [email protected]