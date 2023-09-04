Reward offered as another City of Cape Town law enforcement officer shot in Hillview

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is asking for assistance in tracking the suspects who shot and wounded a law enforcement officer in Hillview, Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. The incident on Saturday morning left the officer with a bullet in the head.

He was the third officer to be shot in less than two months. In July, off-duty officer Toufeeq Williams was killed as he held his daughter in his arms. He was walking in Beacon Valley when he was shot in the head. Zamikhaya Kwinana was in an official vehicle when he was shot while on duty in Nyanga.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “The City calls on members of the public to help track a suspect who shot an off-duty law-enforcement officer in Hillview last night. “The officer sustained a head wound and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. “He had left his residence just after midnight with friends, when they walked past a group of people in the street. Shortly after, two shots were fired in their direction. This is the third shooting of a law-enforcement officer in just over a month and the City condemns the incident in the strongest terms.”

Smith said they were grateful that the officer survived and they would assist him and his family on his road to recovery. “We are doing everything possible to assist the SAPS in finding those responsible. “However, we ask anyone with information about the incident to please report it to the City’s 24-hour tip-off line on 0800110077. The City will pay a R250 000 reward for information that leads to a successful arrest and prosecution in this case.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they were investigating an attempted murder case. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday, September 2, at about 12.30am in Patberg Road, Hillview, where a 30-year-old man was shot and wounded are under investigation. “Muizenberg police attended the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head.