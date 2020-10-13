Reward offered for helping combat dog fighting in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - In a bid to stamp out dog fighting, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering rewards for information leading to the successful prosecution of any individuals involved. Spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said dog fighting was a huge problem in the Western Cape, with Manenberg, Ocean View, Hangberg, Macassar and Hanover Park being identified as hot spot areas. “This is alarming because dog fighting is not only a problem of cruelty to animals, it is also part of a criminal subculture that can involve other criminal activities such as illegal gambling and drug-related crimes and theft. “Illegal gambling is an inherent part of a dog fight, and because money changes hands, weapons are common on the scene. “Children are often present, and besides the inherent danger of the situation to a child, their witnessing such premeditated acts of cruelty leads to an ever-growing desensitisation to violence,” she said.

Abrahams said the SPCA was committed to putting an end to dog fighting, said they needed the help of communities.

Head of the Inspectorate unit Jaco Pieterse said people took advantage of dogs’ best qualities - their unconditional love and loyalty.

“Most fighting dogs rescued by our SPC have known nothing but abuse and neglect. Many have spent their entire lives alone in a cage or tethered to a heavy chain - only knowing the attention of a human when they are taken out for training, or being made to fight, and only knowing the company of other dogs when they are being encouraged to kill them,” Abrahams said.

Reports may be made anonymously by calling 0217004158/9 during office hours or 0833261604 after hours and via the “report cruelty” link on the website www.capespca.co.za.

Cape Argus