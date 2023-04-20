Reward offered for information on missing German tourist Nick Frischke

Cape Town - A reward has been offered for information that might lead to finding Nick Frischke, the German tourist who went missing in February. The donation was offered by a private donor from Hangberg, who community leader and activist Zulfa October said wished to remain anonymous.

October said the donor was a father himself, and with the reward they hoped to get fresh and concrete information about Frischke’s whereabouts. October said this was to also ensure that people did not despair and call off their search parties. She said until a body was found, Hangberg would not give up on finding Frischke alive. Last weekend marked two months since Frischke disappeared while hiking the Duiker Island-Hangberg trail in Hout Bay after he had been in the country from February 6 for a two-week holiday and had booked an Airbnb in Pinelands.

Numerous extensive searches of the area he hiked and surrounds were conducted by the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a Police K9 search, and the Hangberg community. This is despite his belongings, including his backpack, cellphone and credit card being found in the possession of five Hangberg men who have admitted to stabbing and robbing him on Hangberg. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery.

They are expected to return to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on May 4 after the case was postponed for further investigations. Two weeks ago, Frischke’s mother Jana Frischke took to social media to call on the city community to continue to look for her son. “My question is, are there any more photos of Nick posted in Cape Town, Hout Bay and Karbonkelberg? If he’s still alive and wandering around somewhere, maybe that’s how he can be recognised. We are very grateful to everyone who is searching and hoping, praying and supporting,” she said.

Friscke’s father, André Hallwas said there was a lot going on behind the scenes and they hoped their wait would end soon and with a good ending. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Frische’s disappearance was still under investigation and there were no more developments . For information about the reward, call Zulfa October on 062 291 4713.